Zelenskyy on SSU-DIU conflict: Shameful situation. Only Russian occupiers may be shot at in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the shooting between individual units of the Security Service of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine that occurred in Kyiv on September 2.

The head of state spoke about this in his evening video address on September 2, Censor.NET reports.

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President’s response

Zelenskyy called the situation "absolutely shameful" and said that he had discussed it with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to the president, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation will establish all the details by examining the participants’ testimony and statements and reconstructing the entire situation step by step.

See more: Russian ’shaheds’ struck university in Kyiv right in middle of lectures, – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Personnel decisions

Zelenskyy stressed that responsibility must be established, including personnel decisions by the heads of the special services concerning those involved in the incident, and that internal investigations must be conducted in both services.

"Here in Ukraine, weapons may only be fired at Russian occupiers in defence of Ukraine. No other exchange of fire will ever be regarded by our state as something anyone is permitted to engage in," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy criticised Rada: MPs failed to pass five bills that could have brought Ukraine over $4 billion

Shooting between SSU and DIU in Kyiv

Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said that it still did not know his whereabouts.

It added that it was closely monitoring everything that was happening.

At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.

On September 2, reports emerged of a shooting in Kyiv. According to media reports, it involved a conflict between DIU and the SSU.

The SSU said that, together with DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack while conducting investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.

Read more: Putin on Zelenskyy’s statement about danger in Russian skies: "This is call for state terrorism"