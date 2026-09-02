Shooting between DIU and SSU. EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Censor.NET has obtained footage of today’s shootout on Shumskoho Street in Kyiv, where a conflict erupted between officers of the Security Service of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine over the detention of Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps.

The footage shows the final phase of the confrontation: SSU and DIU officers are walking away when tensions suddenly flare up, and the first shot is fired (the editorial team cannot determine who fired first).

Three more shots are then heard from the direction of the SSU officers.

A Censor.NET source in DIU claims that the first shot was fired by the SSU. Meanwhile, a Censor.NET source in the SSU claims that DIU officers attempted to forcibly free the detained Kaplunov and that the intelligence officers fired first.

Censor.NET is currently aware of three DIU officers who were wounded.

Author — Iryna Romaliiska

Read more: Zelenskyy on SSU-DIU conflict: Shameful situation. Only Russian occupiers may be shot at in Ukraine

Shooting between SSU and DIU in Kyiv

Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said that it still did not know his whereabouts.

It added that it was closely monitoring everything that was happening.

At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.

On September 2, reports emerged of a shooting in Kyiv. According to media reports, it involved a conflict between DIU and the SSU.

The SSU said that, together with DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack while conducting investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the shooting between individual units of the SSU and DIU that occurred in Kyiv on September 2.

Read more: Shooting in Kyiv: Rada committee seeks to hear heads of SSU and DIU