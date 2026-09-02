Shooting in Kyiv: Rada committee seeks to hear heads of SSU and DIU

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence is to send letters to the Security Service of Ukraine and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine inviting the heads of both agencies to attend a meeting and report on the shooting in Kyiv.

Iryna Friz, an MP from the European Solidarity faction and a member of the committee, said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to her, the committee meeting is provisionally expected to take place as early as this week.

"When security officers use weapons to settle scores in the capital during wartime, it is no longer a question of an isolated incident but of the quality of state governance. The authorities should not merely express outrage but ensure the personal accountability of everyone who caused this. Not to mention how the enemy will exploit and spread it," the MP stressed.

Read more: Representatives of Defense Forces unit attacked SSU employees: Prosecutor General’s Office launched investigation

Background

Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said that it still does not know his whereabouts.

It added that it was closely monitoring everything that was happening.

At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.

On September 2, reports emerged of a shooting in Kyiv. According to media reports, it involved a conflict between DIU and the SSU.

The SSU said that, together with DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack while conducting investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.

Read more: DPRK sends another 8,500 troops to Russia, including UAV operators for strikes on Ukraine – DIU