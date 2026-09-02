Representatives of Defense Forces unit attacked SSU employees: Prosecutor General’s Office launched investigation

A pretrial investigation has been launched into threats against and attempts on the lives of law enforcement officers.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General's Office.

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Armed attack on the SSU

As noted, during investigative proceedings in the case involving the terrorist attack, the FSB of the Russian Federation carried out an armed attack on employees of the SSU.

As part of the pretrial investigation into a terrorist act organized by the FSB of the Russian Federation, SSU officers carried out urgent investigative actions to collect and document evidence.

During a search at one of the addresses, a group of individuals carried out an armed attack on the SSU’s operational-investigative team. They attempted to obstruct the investigative proceedings and blocked the law enforcement officers’ passage with their vehicles.

The Office of the Prosecutor General confirms the information provided by the SSU that initial investigative actions have established that the detainees belong to one of the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Weapons and documents were seized from them.

Pre-trial investigation launched

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, a pretrial investigation has been launched into threats against and an attempt on the life of a law enforcement officer.

At this time, investigators are determining all the circumstances of the incident and the role of each person involved, and are deciding on the final legal classification of their actions.

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