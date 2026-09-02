Budanov on shooting in Kyiv: No one has right to kidnap servicemen with impunity

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President's Office, commented on the shooting in Kyiv involving law enforcement officers.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The State Bureau of Investigation and the General Prosecutor's Office are already looking into the situation. It is important to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, but no one has the right to kidnap military personnel with impunity, open fire on the streets of our cities, or issue and carry out criminal orders," he said.

Read more: SSU operatives came under armed attack while conducting investigative activities in case of FSB terrorist attack: attackers have been detained, and there are injuries, - official reports

What led up to this?