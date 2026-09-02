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News Abduction of Stepan Kaplunov Conflict between the DIU and the SSU
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Budanov on shooting in Kyiv: No one has right to kidnap servicemen with impunity

Budanov commented on the conflict between the DIU and the SSU

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President's Office, commented on the shooting in Kyiv involving law enforcement officers.

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Details

"The State Bureau of Investigation and the General Prosecutor's Office are already looking into the situation. It is important to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation, but no one has the right to kidnap military personnel with impunity, open fire on the streets of our cities, or issue and carry out criminal orders," he said.

Read more: SSU operatives came under armed attack while conducting investigative activities in case of FSB terrorist attack: attackers have been detained, and there are injuries, - official reports

What led up to this?

  • Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, was abducted a few days ago near his home. The Russian Volunteer Corps stated that they still do not know his whereabouts.
  • They added that they are closely monitoring everything that is happening.
  • At the same time, Denis Kapustin, the founder and commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, said in a comment to Suspilne that he does not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.
  • On September 2, reports emerged of a shooting in Kyiv. According to media reports, the incident involved a conflict between the Defence Intelligence (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).
  • The SSU stated that, in cooperation with the Main Intelligence Directorate, it had foiled a terrorist attack that the Russian FSB was planning against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.
  • The Security Service stated that SSU operatives were subjected to an armed attack while conducting investigative activities in the case involving the FSB terrorist attack.

Author: 

Kyrylo Budanov (304) Security Service of Ukraine (3918) Defense Intelligence (568)
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