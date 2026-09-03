Defence Intelligence has spoken out about disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Military Intelligence
The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence has stated that a disinformation campaign has been launched with the aim of discrediting the Military Intelligence Service and the combat units of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.
This was reported by the DIU’s press service, as relayed by Censor.NET.
What is known?
"To carry out the campaign, its organisers plan to enlist the help of media outlets, bloggers and Telegram channels with dubious reputations, including in return for financial remuneration. We urge you to trust only verified official sources of information.
We also appeal to the media, journalists and bloggers: if you are contacted with offers to publish and disseminate unverified, dubious information, please contact the law enforcement agencies immediately," the statement reads.
Shooting between the SSU and the Defence Intelligence in Kyiv
- Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, was abducted a few days ago near his own home. The Russian Volunteer Corps stated that they still do not know where he is.
- They added that they are closely monitoring the situation.
- Meanwhile, the founder and commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.
- On 2 September
,news emerged of a shooting in Kyiv.
The media reported that this involved a conflict between the DefenceIntelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and that it was somehow linked to Kaplunov’s disappearance.
- The SSU stated that, together with the DIU, they had foiled a terrorist attack that the Russian FSB was planning against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political national movement, who had arrived in Ukraine.
- The Security Service stated that SSU operatives had come under armed attack whilst conducting investigative activities in the case concerning the FSB terrorist attack.
- Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the exchange of fire between separate units of the SSU and the Defence Intelligence, which took place on 2 September in Kyiv.
- Kaplunov said that he had been abducted and interrogated on suspicion of communicating with Russia’s FSB.
- According to the SSU, Kaplunov allegedly had contact with Russian intelligence services and was supposed to organise an assassination attempt against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement, who was due to arrive in Ukraine at that time.
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