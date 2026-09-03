Defence Intelligence has spoken out about disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting Military Intelligence

The Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence has stated that a disinformation campaign has been launched with the aim of discrediting the Military Intelligence Service and the combat units of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

This was reported by the DIU’s press service, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"To carry out the campaign, its organisers plan to enlist the help of media outlets, bloggers and Telegram channels with dubious reputations, including in return for financial remuneration. We urge you to trust only verified official sources of information.



We also appeal to the media, journalists and bloggers: if you are contacted with offers to publish and disseminate unverified, dubious information, please contact the law enforcement agencies immediately," the statement reads.

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Shooting between the SSU and the Defence Intelligence in Kyiv