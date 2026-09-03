The Security Service of Ukraine has announced that it has uncovered links between the deputy commander of the Russian volunteer corps of the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Russian Federation’s special services.

This was reported by the SSU’s press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"As part of its systematic counter-sabotage operations, the SSU worked to prevent a murder that had been planned on behalf of the russian federal security service (fsb) to take place on our country’s Independence Day. The Security Service of Ukraine received the relevant information through operational channels.



In particular, contacts between the deputy commander of the Russian volunteer corps of the International Legion of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and the Russian Federation’s special services were uncovered. The individual in question was to prepare an assassination attempt against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement, who was due to arrive in Ukraine at that time," the statement reads.

According to the SSU, whilst communicating with representatives of the Russian Federation’s special services, this military officer was tasked with eliminating other members of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in exchange for a monetary reward.

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"Thanks to the SSU’s proactive work, the preparations for the crime were halted in time. Subsequently, a series of counter-intelligence verification measures were carried out involving the said military officer.



During this process, the individual admitted to having had contact with the fsb of the russian federation and provided the SSU with the relevant information. This enabled the Ukrainian security service to identify the entire chain of individuals involved in the planned crime.



The Security Service documented the suspect’s correspondence with an fsb representative on his mobile phone," the Security Service stated.









At the same time, they stated that, given this military serviceman’s admission of contacts with the FSB of the Russian Federation and his cooperation with the investigation, no preventive measure was applied against him.

"Whilst SSU officers were carrying out urgent investigative measures to gather and secure evidence of the aforementioned criminal offence, a completely unacceptable conflict arose, which led to gunfire.



This certainly should not have happened," they added.

The State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating the incident.

Read more: Shooting between DIU and SSU. EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Shooting between the SSU and the DIU in Kyiv

Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, was abducted a few days ago near his own home. The Russian Volunteer Corps stated that they still do not know where he is.

They added that they are closely monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, the founder and commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps, Denis Kapustin, told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.

On 2 September , news emerged of a shooting in Kyiv. The media reported that this involved a conflict between the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and that it was somehow linked to Kaplunov’s disappearance.

news emerged of a shooting in Kyiv. The SSU stated that, together with the DIU, they had foiled a terrorist attack that the Russian FSB was planning against one of the leaders of the Russian opposition political national movement, who had arrived in Ukraine.

The Security Service stated that SSU operatives had come under armed attack whilst conducting investigative operations in the case concerning the FSB terrorist attack.

Subsequently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the exchange of fire between separate units of the SSU and the DIU, which took place on 2 September in Kyiv.

Watch more: DIU’s ’Tymur’s special unit’ claimed that SSU had ’abducted’ one of their soldiers ’in broad daylight’ and opened fire on unarmed individuals (updated)