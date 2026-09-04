Albania did not allow Russian tanker from the "shadow fleet" to enter port, - DIU

On August 29, 2026, Albania banned the oil tanker HANUMAN from entering the port of Durres. The vessel had previously been identified by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense as part of Russia’s "shadow fleet."

According to Censor.NET, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense reports this.

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The tanker HANUMAN has been under surveillance by Ukrainian military intelligence for quite some time. On January 26, 2026, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense added the vessel to the War&Sanctions database as an active participant in Russia’s "shadow fleet."

According to intelligence reports, these vessels employ high-risk and deceptive shipping practices to help Russia circumvent international sanctions and channel oil export revenues to finance the war against Ukraine.

In addition, the activities of the "shadow fleet" pose risks to international shipping and the environment. In particular, such tankers may disable tracking systems, perform dangerous maneuvers, and fail to meet current environmental standards.

The tanker transported more than 450,000 metric tons of Russian fuel

According to War&Sanctions, HANUMAN has exported at least 452,000 metric tons of Russian fuel since the beginning of 2025.

The vessel made voyages from the port of Novorossiysk to Turkey, Senegal, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as to a transshipment area near the Italian city of Augusta.

Logistical support for these voyages was provided by the Russian company Altoprae Marine LLC, based in Novorossiysk. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the company was founded and is managed by one of the top executives in the inner circle of sanctioned Russian oligarch Gennady Tymchenko, who is described as a close associate of Vladimir Putin.

The company is linked to other tankers in the "shadow fleet"

"Altoprae Marin" also appears in the operations of other vessels in Russia's "shadow fleet."

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Specifically, this refers to the EVENTIN (IMO 9308065), which is subject to sanctions imposed by the EU, Switzerland, the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Ukraine, as well as the CORDELIA MOON (currently named WALRUS, IMO 9297888), which is subject to sanctions by the United Kingdom, Canada, the EU, Switzerland, Australia, and Ukraine.

According to War&Sanctions, both vessels have been linked to incidents that posed a threat to environmental safety.

In addition, "Altoprae Marine" of Novorossiysk is involved in the operations of vessels owned by "Rosewood Shipping," a company owned by Oksana Marchenko—the wife of Viktor Medvedchuk.

Albania has stepped up pressure on Russia's "shadow fleet"

War&Sanctions described Albania’s decision to bar HANUMAN from the port of Durres as an important demonstration of international solidarity regarding sanctions.

"The joint actions of Ukraine and its foreign partners are consistently preventing the Kremlin from using maritime trade routes to circumvent sanctions," the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense noted.