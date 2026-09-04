Leaders of SSU and DIU attended meeting of Verkhovna Rada Committee. Precedent must be resolved, - Friz

At yesterday’s closed-door meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence, senior officials from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU) were present.

Iryna Friz, a member of the "European Solidarity" faction and a member of the Committee, reported this in a comment to Censor.NET.

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"By and large, the reports contained information that had already been publicly available on September 3, along with explanations and arguments. I believe that the results of the internal investigations should be presented to the Committee once they are completed, along with the conclusions of law enforcement agencies.

Given the circumstances of the incident, none of the reports is satisfactory. We have a precedent that must be resolved promptly and competently, including the immediate adoption of necessary regulatory changes to prevent such situations from recurring. The Committee is currently drafting a resolution based on the meeting’s outcomes. I don’t think there will be changes to the legislation. Based on what is known now, this can be more clearly regulated through subordinate regulatory acts," the lawmaker noted.

According to her, everyone who has violated the existing regulations must be held accountable; otherwise, this will only further complicate the circumstances of what has happened.

Read more: Deputy heads of DIU and SSU responsible for conflict will be dismissed, Zelenskyy says

Shootout between SSU and DIU in Kyiv

Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said it still did not know his whereabouts.

The RVC added that it was closely monitoring everything that was happening.

At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.

On 2 September, reports emerged of a shootout in Kyiv. Media outlets reported that it involved a conflict between the DIU and SSU and was somehow connected to Kaplunov’s disappearance.

The SSU said that, together with the DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.

The Security Service said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack during investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later commented on the shootout between individual SSU and DIU units that occurred in Kyiv on 2 September.

Read more: Shootout between SSU and DIU: two servicemen served notices of suspicion – SBI. PHOTO