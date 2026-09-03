Deputy heads of DIU and SSU responsible for conflict will be dismissed, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided an update on the investigation into the situation between the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

He said this in an address, Censor.NET reports.

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Notices of suspicion and investigation

According to the president, he spoke with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko about the situation between the SSU and DIU. Two participants involved in the shootout — an SSU officer and a DIU officer have already been served notices of suspicion. The president noted that all other circumstances of the incident, beginning with the first day of the situation, were also being investigated.

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Personnel decisions

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of establishing the truth and preventing similar situations from recurring. According to him, the heads of both agencies — the SSU and DIU — will be assessed based on the results of the internal investigation.

The president said that personnel decisions had already been made regarding both agencies: the deputy heads who must be held responsible for the situation will be dismissed.

"This is entirely fair: both agencies must be held accountable, and both acted in a way they definitely should not have," the head of state added.

Watch more: DIU’s ’Tymur’s special unit’ claimed that SSU had ’abducted’ one of their soldiers ’in broad daylight’ and opened fire on unarmed individuals (updated)

Shootout between SSU and DIU in Kyiv