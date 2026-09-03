Deputy heads of DIU and SSU responsible for conflict will be dismissed, Zelenskyy says
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy provided an update on the investigation into the situation between the Security Service of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.
He said this in an address, Censor.NET reports.
Notices of suspicion and investigation
According to the president, he spoke with Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko about the situation between the SSU and DIU. Two participants involved in the shootout — an SSU officer and a DIU officer have already been served notices of suspicion. The president noted that all other circumstances of the incident, beginning with the first day of the situation, were also being investigated.
Personnel decisions
Zelenskyy stressed the importance of establishing the truth and preventing similar situations from recurring. According to him, the heads of both agencies — the SSU and DIU — will be assessed based on the results of the internal investigation.
The president said that personnel decisions had already been made regarding both agencies: the deputy heads who must be held responsible for the situation will be dismissed.
"This is entirely fair: both agencies must be held accountable, and both acted in a way they definitely should not have," the head of state added.
Shootout between SSU and DIU in Kyiv
- Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said it still did not know his whereabouts.
- The RVC added that it was closely monitoring everything that was happening.
- At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.
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On 2 September, reports emerged of a shootout in Kyiv.
Media outlets reported that it involved a conflict between the DIU and SSU and was somehow connected to Kaplunov’s disappearance.
- The SSU said that, together with the DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.
- The Security Service said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack during investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later commented on the shootout between individual SSU and DIU units that occurred in Kyiv on 2 September.
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