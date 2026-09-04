Russia carried out double strike on warehouses storing food and industrial goods in Odesa region. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers once again attacked warehouses in the Odesa region.

Odesa Regional Military Administration head Kiper reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"During another attack on Odesa region, the enemy carried out a double strike on warehouses storing food and industrial goods," the statement reads.

The building’s windows and facade were damaged in the attack. A fire broke out, and trucks caught fire.

Two people are known to have been injured.

All fires have now been extinguished by rescuers. Work to deal with the aftermath is ongoing at the scene.

Watch more: Russia launched massive attack on Odesa: lorries were ablaze and there are power cuts. VIDEO



