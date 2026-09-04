Autonomous UAVs and mesh networks: 7th Air Assault Forces Corps describes new technologies

Drone Industry

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces is developing a model of technology-driven warfare in which drones, robotic systems and other technological solutions are intended to improve combat effectiveness and reduce risks to service members on the battlefield.

As Censor.NET reports, Major Ihor Bohdan, head of the Innovation and Technology Centre of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces, described this in a column for LB.ua.

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"The model being developed by the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces looks fairly simple: sensor – information – decision – engagement – analysis – modernisation," he said.

Ihor Bohdan explained that the combat operations of the 7th Air Assault Forces Corps are based on five fundamental principles of technology-driven warfare: mass deployment, decentralisation, integration, continuous adaptation and keeping personnel out of risk areas to the greatest possible extent.

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"Every task that can be assigned to a machine, sensor, UAV or unmanned ground vehicle should be assigned to a machine whenever possible. Technology is primarily a means of protecting service members," the major clarified.

According to him, the Innovation and Technology Centre is currently working on several projects. These include the StabX and Cyclops visual positioning systems for operating UAVs in challenging navigation environments; the Dron Cell system for increasing FPV flight time and range; the "Core" LTE communications system; a mesh network for connecting various platforms within a single information environment; and the Ubrain project for increasing drone autonomy.

"Our developments also include the Quadro unmanned ground vehicle. It is a conventional platform that we are converting for remote operation and gradually integrating into the overall communications system," he added.

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At the same time, according to Ihor Bohdan, the principal technological advantage lies not in an individual drone, robot or radar, but in the ability to find solutions, test, modernise and scale them faster than the enemy.

"Our goal is simple: to wage war through technology in order to protect as many people as possible," he concluded.