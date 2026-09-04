Russians attack Poltava region with drone: three-year-old girl reportedly injured

An enemy UAV crashed in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region, injuring a child.

Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

According to preliminary information, a three-year-old girl was injured. She is receiving all necessary assistance.

Private homes and vehicles were also damaged in the attack. Emergency services are working at the scene.

The information is being clarified.

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