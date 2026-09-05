Russia strikes metallurgical plant in Kamianske: five dead (updated)

On the night of 4 to 5 September, Russian occupation forces launched an attack on industrial targets in Kamianske. Around five strikes hit the area of the steelworks.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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"Four people were killed and another five were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Kamianske," the report states.

The injured

Three of the injured are in hospital. Among them is a 30-year-old woman who is in intensive care. Medical staff are providing the injured with all necessary care.

Details of the attack

Magomedov noted that the enemy attacked "Kametstal" with five ballistic missiles. Now the plant, which had been operating until then, has been forced to shut down.

"The Ukrainian steel industry isn't sustained by promises and words. It's sustained by people—those who go to work even under shelling.



Buildings can be rebuilt. Equipment can be replaced. Production can be restarted. But people cannot be brought back," Magomedov wrote.

Read more: Russian Federation attack on Dnipro: "Banderol" strike destroyed "Nova Poshta" depot and branch; one person was killed and others were wounded