Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region: three districts were hit, and there are casualties. PHOTOS

Two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region. In Boryspil, a nine-storey residential block was partially destroyed, and a further 15 residents were evacuated by rescue services.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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In Boryspil, a fire broke out in a nine-storey residential block following a Russian strike. The fire engulfed the roof, and the structure of the ninth floor was destroyed.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured. Rescue workers evacuated 15 residents from the building.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service were on site, providing the necessary assistance to those affected and those evacuated.

The enemy launched a second strike in the Bucha district

In the Bucha district, a warehouse caught fire following a Russian attack.

Whilst the fire was being extinguished, Russian troops launched a second strike on a nearby warehouse. Rescue workers continued their work following the second attack.

Ecosystems were ablaze in the Obukhiv district

In the Obukhiv district, falling debris from Russian drones caused fires in ecosystems.

Rescue workers extinguished the fires caused by the attack.

Read more: Strike on Kyiv region: Russians damage one of WHO’s main warehouses in Ukraine













