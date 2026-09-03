Strike on Kyiv region: Russians damage one of WHO’s main warehouses in Ukraine

Photo: World Health Organization Ukraine

One of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) main warehouses in Ukraine was damaged by Russian shelling in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the WHO Country Office in Ukraine.

No employees of the organisation were injured. Specialists are currently determining the extent of the damage and the volume of supplies lost.

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Access to warehouse restricted due to heavy smoke

Humanitarian medical supplies were stored at the warehouse. Due to heavy smoke, access to the facility was restricted for safety reasons.

It is therefore not yet possible to fully assess the consequences of the Russian shelling.

The WHO noted that only a limited quantity of medicines had been stored at the facility as a precaution. The organisation has already identified alternative locations for its supplies.

Read more: Food warehouses and Red Cross facilities attacked by Russian Federation in Boryspil

WHO continues delivering medical aid

The WHO Country Office stressed that the organisation continues working to provide people with the medical assistance they need.

"WHO continues to work to deliver life-saving medical aid to people across Ukraine in a timely manner," the office stressed.

The organisation also released footage from the site of the Russian attack. It shows the warehouse premises and thick smoke over the facility.

Earlier, we reported that a fire broke out in Boryspil following a "Shahed" attack, with casualties reported.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region: residential infrastructure damaged in Boryspil district. PHOTOS