Consequences of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region: residential infrastructure damaged in Boryspil district. PHOTOS

Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of enemy attacks in four districts of Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

In Boryspil, an apartment in a high-rise building and a private house were on fire, vehicles and housing were damaged, and a man born in 1993 was injured. A fire broke out in a private house in Mala Oleksandrivka.

It is also noted that a forest litter fire was extinguished in the Vyshhorod district, and a residential building fire was extinguished in the Fastiv district. In Obukhiv, debris damaged a high-rise building.

Pyrotechnics of the State Emergency Service are working at the scene, inspecting the areas and removing dangerous items.

