Man wounded in Kyiv region as result of UAV attack. PHOTOS

On the night of 22 September, the Russians once again attacked Kyiv region with drones. The consequences were recorded in four districts, and there was a casualty.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Mykola Kalashnyk.

"In Boryspil district, a man born in 1993 sustained a blind shrapnel wound to his shoulder. All necessary medical care was provided in hospital. He does not need hospitalisation," the statement said.

A forest litter fire broke out in the Vyshhorod district.

In Fastiv district, a fire broke out in a private house.

In Obukhiv district, debris fell on a multi-storey uninhabited building as a result of the downing of an enemy target.

A private house caught fire in Boryspil district. Vehicles and another private house were damaged.

"Emergency services are working at the scene. All the necessary measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack on the peaceful settlements of the region," Kalashnyk said.

See more: Drones and missiles attacked Kyiv region at night: fires and destruction in three districts. PHOTO





