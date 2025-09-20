ENG
Drones and missiles attacked Kyiv region at night: fires and destruction in three districts. PHOTO

Russian drones and missiles attacked the Kyiv region again. Fires and destruction have been reported in several districts of the region, including in the residential sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

"In the morning, the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in Bucha, Boryspil, and Obukhiv districts," Kalashnyk said.

In the Boryspil district, about 10 garages were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, a fire broke out in a private residential building as a result of an enemy attack. Rescuers are working at the scene.

In Buchansky district, 5 passenger cars caught fire as a result of the falling wreckage of a downed target. The fire is currently out.

Kyiv region
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk / RMA
Kyiv region
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk / RMA
Kyiv region
Photo: Mykola Kalashnyk / RMA

