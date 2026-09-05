Russia has ignored ceasefire, but there may be no strikes on Kyiv during Witkoff and Kushner’s visit, - Budanov

The Ukrainian side has put forward an initiative for a complete cessation of hostilities, which would apply to both the line of contact and the airspace. However, there has been no response to this proposal from the Kremlin.

According to Censor.NET, thiswas stated by the headof the Presidential Office, Kirill Budanov, in a comment to ‘Suspilne’.

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Ukraine proposed a ceasefire to Russia

Budanov confirmed that Kyiv had indeed put forward a proposal for a ceasefire. This concerns not only halting Russian strikes on Ukraine, but also the situation directly on the front line.

According to him, the proposal was conveyed personally to Putin. However, Moscow has not responded to it.

"But the drones are still flying; you’ve all seen that," said the head of the Presidential Office.

Separately, Budanov announced an upcoming visit to Ukraine by US President Joe Biden’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

He said their arrival is scheduled for this Sunday.

Will Russia strike Kyiv on that day?

Budanov also suggested that Russia might refrain from striking Kyiv whilst the American representatives are visiting. However, he did not claim to have received any guarantees from Russia on this matter.

What led up to this?