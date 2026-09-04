Ukraine will not strike Russia during Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Moscow, expects "reciprocal silence," Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Ukraine and Russia this weekend. They will arrive in Kyiv on Sunday, 6 September.

He said this in an address on 4 September, according to Censor.NET.

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Visit schedule

According to the president, the details were provided by the US president’s team. The parties discussed plans for special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to visit Moscow and then arrive in Kyiv on Sunday.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was already preparing for the visit and had held a meeting with the wider diplomatic team working with the US side.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner to arrive first in Moscow, then in Kyiv on September 6 – media

Security during the visit

The president noted that, as during previous diplomatic visits by the US side, Ukraine would ensure the normal operation of Russian airspace so that the negotiators could arrive safely.

"It is them we care about, not Russia. There will be no air strikes on our part, and Russia must reciprocate by refraining from its own air strikes for the time needed to hold these negotiations and resolve the logistical issues related to this American visit," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Stubb discussed Witkoff and Kushner’s upcoming visit to Kyiv with Zelenskyy

Purpose of the visit

According to the president, Ukraine’s goal is to make the visit and negotiations with the US side as constructive and substantive as possible. He stressed the need to seek genuine ways to end the war.

"We will see what proposals Steve and Jared have and what they are told in Moscow in response," Zelenskyy added.