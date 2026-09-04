Stubb discussed Witkoff and Kushner’s upcoming visit to Kyiv with Zelenskyy
Finnish President Alexander Stubb has reported on a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
He wrote this on X, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Stubb said that his conversation with Zelenskyy concerned ways to achieve peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war and the upcoming visit of US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv.
"Finland continues to provide steadfast support to Ukraine and the peace process," he added.
Background
- On 3 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had tentative dates for a visit by US President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- On 4 September, it emerged that US presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were discussing alternative plans for their trip to Kyiv on 5–6 September. Witkoff is reportedly apprehensive about the visit because of threats and intimidation from Russia.
- Meanwhile, media outlets report that US presidential special envoys Witkoff and Kushner will first arrive in Moscow and then travel to Kyiv on 6 September.
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