Witkoff and Kushner may cancel visit to Kyiv due to Russian intimidation, - media

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are discussing alternative plans for a trip to Kyiv on September 5–6. It is reported that Witkoff is wary of the visit due to threats and intimidation from Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the publication Kyiv Independent reports this, citing a well-informed source.

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"The Russians don't want them to come here to Kyiv, and Vitkoff is always sensitive to the mood in Russia. They're being told there that it's dangerous," the publication's source said.

A person close to the Trump administration confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that the visit had been planned, but said it "could still be canceled."

What happened before that?

On September 3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine has been given tentative dates for a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Kyiv "in coming days," Zelenskyy says