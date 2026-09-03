Witkoff and Kushner to arrive in Kyiv "in coming days," Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has preliminary dates for a visit by US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy said this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Zelenskyy said that he had held a meeting with the team negotiating with the representatives of the US president. According to him, they are in contact with them virtually around the clock, and preliminary dates for the meetings have already been set.

Ukraine expects Trump’s representatives to arrive in Kyiv "in the coming days."

"They have confirmed it: they will hold meetings in Moscow and Kyiv. We expect the meeting to take place in the coming days. This is very important. It is important that America remains active. We are ready to meet them in Ukraine — at the appropriate level and for substantive talks," Zelenskyy added.

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Background

In late July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a visit to Kyiv by Donald Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner was possible within two weeks.

It was later reported that the visit to Ukraine by Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had been postponed due to intensified Russian attacks on Kyiv.

Zelenskyy called it "disrespectful" that Trump’s envoys had visited Moscow many times but had never been to Kyiv.

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