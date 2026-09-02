Zelenskyy after call with Merz: There will be new air defence packages from Germany this month

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a call with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

In particular, they discussed the Russian attack on the airfield in Leipzig.

"This is yet another Russian escalation, and it is important that Germany has responded. Friedrich briefed me on the measures taken. For my part, I assured him that Ukraine is ready to help with expertise, experience, or in other areas where Germany needs it," the statement reads.

Read more: Germany to fund 50,000 attack drones for Ukraine, - Reuters

Ukraine and Germany are also finalising the text of the Drone Deal.

"Among other things, it will certainly enhance both Germany’s and Ukraine’s defence capabilities. We discussed the content of the agreement and when we would be able to sign it. We agreed to meet in person," the president noted.

According to Zelenskyy, new air defence packages from Germany will arrive this month.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Merz discussed implementation of agreements reached within G7–Ukraine framework

Background

Earlier, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said that Russia was responsible for the incident involving an explosive-laden drone near a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month.

Earlier, it was reported that a drone had been discovered near a Ukrainian aircraft at the airport on the night of Wednesday, August 5. It was equipped with explosives and a detonator. According to Die Zeit, the aircraft was an Antonov that likely belongs to the Ukrainian Air Force.

NATO confirmed that it was aware of the incident. German police deployed a bomb disposal robot to retrieve the drone.

German media subsequently reported that the Ukrainian cargo aircraft near which the explosive-laden drone was discovered at Leipzig/Halle Airport was carrying ammunition.

US intelligence believes that the explosive-laden drone discovered on the grounds of Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany likely belongs to Russia.

The media previously reported that the German government planned to announce shortly that Russia was behind the incident involving the explosive-laden drone found at Leipzig Airport.

In addition, Berlin intends to announce "broad measures" against Russia, while the EU will impose new sanctions.

Read more: German Parliament rejects Taurus initiative and increased aid to Ukraine