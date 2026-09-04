Witkoff and Kushner to arrive first in Moscow, then in Kyiv on September 6 – media

US President’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and Kyiv on September 5–6 for talks on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.

This was reported by Axios and Russian media outlets, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Axios reported that Trump’s envoys would travel to Moscow and Kyiv this weekend for talks on ending the war.

This will be Witkoff and Kushner’s first visit to Kyiv since President Trump took office for a second term.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner may cancel visit to Kyiv due to Russian intimidation, - media

High-level meetings

It is noted that Witkoff and Kushner will depart on Friday, hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Saturday, September 5, and meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Sunday, September 6.

Ukrainian and US officials said they had been discussing the trip to Kyiv for several months.

Trump’s envoys are visiting 10 days after CIA Director John Ratcliffe met with the heads of Russia’s intelligence and security services in Moscow.

Ratcliffe sought to determine whether the heads of Russia’s security services could persuade Putin to pursue diplomatic measures aimed at ending the war.

Witkoff and Kushner met with Trump at the White House on Thursday to discuss the trip.

According to them, the trip was cancelled and reinstated several times in recent days for various reasons, until it was decided that it would go ahead this weekend.

"They plan to arrive in Moscow and then in Kyiv, on September 5–6," a source at the Russian news agency TASS said.

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