Russians attack train bound for Kherson and shell Dniprovskyi district of regional capital: people killed

At noon, Russian troops attacked a passenger train bound for Kherson with several "Shahed" drones. Two diesel locomotives were damaged.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

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"At this time, one person is known to have been injured. A 55-year-old railway employee was taken to hospital in moderate condition," the statement reads.

She sustained a shrapnel wound to her arm, a concussion, a blast injury and a closed head injury. Doctors are currently providing her with the necessary care.

Shelling of Kherson

Russian occupiers killed two people in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.

"Today, a man and a woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of enemy shelling. The relevant services are currently working to establish the identities of those killed," Prokudin reported.

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