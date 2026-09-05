Russians attack train bound for Kherson and shell Dniprovskyi district of regional capital: people killed
At noon, Russian troops attacked a passenger train bound for Kherson with several "Shahed" drones. Two diesel locomotives were damaged.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.
"At this time, one person is known to have been injured. A 55-year-old railway employee was taken to hospital in moderate condition," the statement reads.
She sustained a shrapnel wound to her arm, a concussion, a blast injury and a closed head injury. Doctors are currently providing her with the necessary care.
Shelling of Kherson
Russian occupiers killed two people in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district.
"Today, a man and a woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of enemy shelling. The relevant services are currently working to establish the identities of those killed," Prokudin reported.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password