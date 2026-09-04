No request yet received from Kherson RMA to designate regions for evacuation of Kherson residents over CHP plant damage – Minister Bezhin

As of 3 September, the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures had received no request from the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) to designate regions to receive and accommodate residents in response to the situation following damage to the Kherson combined heat and power (CHP) plant in a Russian attack.

Minister for Communities, Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Vitalii Bezhin told Censor.NET this in response to an inquiry.

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No official request

Because no such request had been submitted, as of 3 September the Coordination Headquarters had not designated regions to receive Kherson residents following the damage to the CHP plant.

At the same time, the ministry continues to monitor the organisation of evacuations and the subsequent accommodation of evacuees.

On 29 August 2026, the minister paid a working visit to the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. One of the key issues during the visit was the organisation of evacuations and the development, together with the regions, of the full pathway for evacuees, from leaving a dangerous area to being accommodated in a host community and receiving the necessary services.

The creation of an additional transit centre in the Mykolaiv region to receive residents of the Kherson region is also being considered.

"For many Kherson residents, evacuation does not mean that they want to travel to a much more distant region of the country. People want to remain closer to home. The full pathway will therefore be tested through a pilot project so that the solution can subsequently be scaled up and applied in other regions if the need arises. Under current legislation, a transit centre is established by a decision of the military administration," the minister stressed.

He also noted that Russian strikes could make the electricity and heat supply situation in Kherson difficult this winter. City residents, particularly families with children, older people and other vulnerable groups, are advised to assess in advance whether they can temporarily leave.

Recommendations and financial assistance

Evacuation from Kherson is organised and free of charge.

Residents can obtain information and assistance by contacting the Kherson RMA contact centre at 0800 101 102 or 0800 330 951.

Evacuees may be eligible for assistance provided by the state and international partners. This includes one-off assistance of UAH 12,300 per person and, after obtaining internally displaced person status, monthly living allowance payments of UAH 3,000 for each child or person with a disability and UAH 2,000 for each adult.

Read more: Russians attack Kherson with drones: Four people injured, including child

Background

It was previously reported that the Kherson authorities had urged city residents to leave after a Russian attack severely damaged the Kherson CHP plant.

See more: Russian forces attacked minibus and car in Kherson: person killed, there are injuries. VIDEO+PHOTOS