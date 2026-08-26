Russians attack Kherson with drones: Four people injured, including child

On the evening of 26 August, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Three adults and a child injured in Kherson

At around 6:30 p.m., Russian forces attacked the city’s Dniprovskyi district with a UAV. Three people sustained blast injuries in the strike: a 19-year-old woman and two men aged 34 and 33.

At around 8:10 p.m., Russian forces struck a car with a drone in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district. A 10-year-old boy was injured in the attack.

The child sustained a blast injury and lacerations to his head and back. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition.

Watch more: Russian forces struck minibus in Kherson with drone: 4 people were killed and others were injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russians previously attacked rescuers’ vehicle

Earlier on 26 August, Russian forces struck a State Emergency Service tanker truck in Kherson with an FPV drone. At the time, rescuers were dealing with the aftermath of a previous attack.

The fire engine was damaged in the strike, and the driver was injured. He was hospitalised.

See more: Russians attack Red Cross warehouse in Kherson with drones: humanitarian supplies burned. PHOTOS