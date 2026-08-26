Russians attack Kherson with drones: Four people injured, including child
On the evening of 26 August, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on Kherson.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
Three adults and a child injured in Kherson
At around 6:30 p.m., Russian forces attacked the city’s Dniprovskyi district with a UAV. Three people sustained blast injuries in the strike: a 19-year-old woman and two men aged 34 and 33.
At around 8:10 p.m., Russian forces struck a car with a drone in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district. A 10-year-old boy was injured in the attack.
The child sustained a blast injury and lacerations to his head and back. He was hospitalised in a moderate condition.
Russians previously attacked rescuers’ vehicle
Earlier on 26 August, Russian forces struck a State Emergency Service tanker truck in Kherson with an FPV drone. At the time, rescuers were dealing with the aftermath of a previous attack.
The fire engine was damaged in the strike, and the driver was injured. He was hospitalised.
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