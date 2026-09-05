280 occupiers and 2,298 drones: Russian Federation losses in area of responsibility of ’East’ group

Units of the ‘East’ military group continue to hold back Russian forces in the operational zone. Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched six assaults in the Sloviansk sector and one offensive in the Kramatorsk sector.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the Telegram channel of the ‘Skhid’ news agency.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk sectors – 21 and 40 respectively.

On the Kostiantynivka front, Russian forces launched assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka and Novyi Shakhovyi, and attempted to advance towards Pavlivka, Vilne and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attempted to advance towards Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Shevchenko, Matyashove, Serhiivka, Myrne and Novopavlivka, as well as near Udachne and Molodetske.

Read more: Russians are trying to expand zone of control in Kharkiv region, but are suffering heavy losses, - SBS

The Russians have lost 280 soldiers

"Defence forces in the group’s area of operations are inflicting fire damage on enemy concentrations, command posts and logistics routes. Efforts are continuing to counter the enemy’s attempts to employ infiltration and build-up tactics in the space between positions," the military state.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have lost 280 soldiers in the area of responsibility of the ‘East’ group.

A total of 2,298 Russian UAVs of various types have also been destroyed, and 120 pieces of weaponry and military equipment have been destroyed or damaged. These include 26 artillery systems, 50 vehicles and 34 items of specialist equipment. Two fuel and lubricants depots and 238 shelters have been hit.

Separately, the Ukrainian military is focusing on taking out Russian drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 67 enemy UAV control centres have been struck.