Occupiers attack Zaporizhzhia with drones: over 10 people reported wounded so far (updated)

On the afternoon of 5 September, Russian troops continued to terrorise civilians in Zaporizhzhia with drones, resulting in injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It was initially reported that at least four people were injured as a result of a UAV attack in one of the city’s residential areas.

It later emerged that the number of casualties was rising – there are now seven people injured as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

It is reported that all of them are under medical supervision.

Updated information

As of 6:50 p.m., the number of people injured had risen to nine.

New attacks on Zaporizhzhia

A Russian drone struck a private house in one of the districts of the regional centre. A woman sustained shrapnel wounds in the attack. She is receiving the necessary medical care.

A Russian drone struck a residential building. An elderly woman was wounded. A fire broke out in another house as a result of the enemy strike.

The enemy struck residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. Fires broke out. Three people are currently known to have been injured.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones, resulting in fires breaking out in various parts of the city.

See more: Russia struck Zaporizhzhia and surrounding region with FPV drones this morning: one person killed and five injured. PHOTOS