On plot to assassinate Zakayev, new NABU case, front line and attacks on depots | Iryna Romaliiska. VIDEO

In the latest episode by Iryna Romaliiska on the ‘Butusov.Plus’ YouTube channel, watch the following:

The attempt on Zakayev’s life: an exclusive interview with Akhmed Zakayev — head of the government-in-exile of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria. According to the SSU, it was he who was the target of an assassination attempt commissioned by the FSB and carried out by Stepan Kaplunov, a fighter with the Defence Intelligence (DIU) and a member of the RDK unit. Zakayev spoke about the history of assassination attempts against him, his security detail in Ukraine and the suspicious behaviour towards them in the run-up to the incident;

The conflict between the security services and the front line: Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Corps ‘Khartiia’ on the conflict between the Defence Intelligence (DIU) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in central Kyiv, personnel decisions within the army (the new commander of the Land Forces, Sviatoslav Zaits, and the situation with the Special Operations Forces), and the situation on the hottest sectors of the front line — Sloviansk-Kramatorsk and Kupiansk;

Attacks on warehouses and economic risks: financier Serhii Fursa discusses the attacks on Wildberries and the retaliatory strikes on Ukrainian warehouses and supermarkets, the disappearance of goods from the shelves, and the risks of an economic crisis due to the Verkhovna Rada’s failure to pass legislation;

Operation "Carthage": MP Oleksii Honcharenko discusses the new operation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) codenamed "Carthage", the searches at the Office of the Prosecutor General, the allegations against Ruslan Kravchenko, and the case’s links to the Office of the President.

Take a look at Censor.NET.

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