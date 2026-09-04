Measure of restraint selected for DIU serviceman Ivanov – personal surety. PHOTOS

A court is considering a measure of restraint for Serhii Ivanov, a serviceman with the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU), in the case concerning the September 1 shooting in Kyiv between DIU and Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) officers.

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

Ivanov is suspected of attempting to take the life of a law enforcement officer.

At the same time, prosecutors requested that the hearing be held behind closed doors. The judge granted the motion.

According to journalists, several dozen men wearing balaclavas gathered outside the Pecherskyi District Court building.

Radio Liberty reports that the court selected personal surety as a measure of restraint for Ivanov in the shooting case involving the SSU.

The prosecutor requested detention. Zaur Malakshenidze, commander of the military unit to which the suspect belongs, will act as his surety.











See more: Shootout between SSU and DIU: two servicemen served notices of suspicion – SBI. PHOTO

Shootout between SSU and DIU in Kyiv

Russian Volunteer Corps deputy commander Stepan Kaplunov was abducted near his home several days ago. The Russian Volunteer Corps said it still did not know his whereabouts.

They added that they were closely monitoring everything that was happening.

At the same time, Russian Volunteer Corps founder and commander Denis Kapustin told Suspilne that he did not approve of Fortuna’s decision to make the information public.

On 2 September, reports emerged of a shootout in Kyiv. Media outlets reported that it involved a conflict between the DIU and SSU and was somehow connected to Kaplunov’s disappearance.

The SSU said that, together with the DIU, it had prevented a terrorist attack being prepared by Russia’s FSB against one of the leaders of a Russian opposition political national movement who had arrived in Ukraine.

The Security Service said that SSU operatives had come under an armed attack during investigative actions in the FSB terrorist attack case.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later commented on the shootout between individual SSU and DIU units that occurred in Kyiv on 2 September.

Two servicemen were notified of suspicion.

Watch more: Budanov, Poklad and Kyiv shootout: What are DIU and SSU fighting over? / Uncensored. VIDEO