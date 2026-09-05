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Food industry facility in Zhytomyr region came under enemy attack: fire broke out
Today, 5 September, Russian troops launched an attack on the Zhytomyr region, causing a fire at a food processing plant.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Bunechko, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"The enemy continues to attack civilian businesses in the Zhytomyr region that have no connection whatsoever to the defence sector. Today, a food industry facility came under attack," the statement reads.
It is reported that, thanks to the swift action of the State Emergency Service rescue teams, the fire was successfully contained.
At present, there is no information regarding fatalities or injuries.
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