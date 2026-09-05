Putin says at meeting with Witkoff and Kushner that Russia has not attacked Kyiv since midnight Saturday

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with representatives of the US president, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, that no strikes had been carried out on Kyiv since midnight on Saturday, 5 September.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

What else the dictator said

Putin also said that Kyiv had published its call for a broader three-day ceasefire, but that "there was no agreement on this."

At the same time, the Russian dictator noted that "the Ukrainian side has significantly reduced the number of strikes on Russian territory."

Watch more: Witkoff and Kushner have arrived in Moscow. VIDEO

Background

It was reported earlier that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s meeting with US presidential representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had begun at the Kremlin.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin reportedly ordered that no strikes be carried out on Kyiv for three days beginning at midnight.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in turn, spoke with the US president’s representatives and subsequently stated: "From the moment of our conversation, we are ready to observe a cessation of air strikes against the cities involved in the negotiation process. From now until the end of Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is prepared to refrain from strikes on Moscow, and we expect the Russians to refrain from strikes on Kyiv."

Watch more: Witkoff and Kushner’s meeting with Putin begins at Kremlin. VIDEO