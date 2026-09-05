US representatives begin work with Russian side: From now until Monday, Ukraine ready not to strike Moscow in exchange for halt to strikes on Kyiv – Zelenskyy

U.S. President’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have already begun working with the Russian side. Ukraine is ready to refrain from striking Moscow and expects the Russians not to strike Kyiv.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Diplomatic track

"We have just spoken with representatives of the U.S. president. They began working with the Russian side today. From the moment of this conversation, we are ready to observe a cessation of air strikes against the cities involved in the negotiation process. From now until the end of today, Saturday, as well as on Sunday and Monday, Ukraine is ready to refrain from strikes on Moscow, and we expect the Russians to refrain from strikes on Kyiv," the president said.

He stressed that Ukraine’s actions on the diplomatic track must and will be equally strong and effective, one hundred percent.

According to Zelenskyy, the plan for tomorrow’s diplomatic activities in Kyiv involving the American team has been approved.

"We are waiting for Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and are ready for a substantive discussion. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!" he added.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner are taking proposal to Kyiv and Moscow to end war in Ukraine, - Trump

Situation at the front

Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi also delivered reports today on the situation at the front, the dynamics of threats in Ukraine’s airspace, and Ukraine’s steps and active defensive operations.

Read more: Zelenskyy after Russian attack on SSU building: Geography of response "in kind" to Russian strikes has been determined

Background