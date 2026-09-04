Zelenskyy after Russian attack on SSU building: Geography of response "in kind" to Russian strikes has been determined

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad on preparations for active operations in response to Russian strikes.

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Preparations for response

According to the president, the geographical scope of the response to Russian strikes has already been determined. The timing of the operations will be chosen to ensure a concrete result.

Read more: Zelenskyy on strike on SSU building in Kyiv: Drone was aimed directly at Poklad’s office, he was not injured

Background

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers struck the SSU building in central Kyiv during an attack involving jet-powered Shahed drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian occupiers’ strike. According to him, the drone was directed straight at the office of SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad in the building.

Watch more: Moment of Russian drone strike on SSU building in central Kyiv. VIDEO