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News SSU special operation Strike on SSU building in Kyiv
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Zelenskyy after Russian attack on SSU building: Geography of response "in kind" to Russian strikes has been determined

Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad on preparations for active operations in response to Russian strikes.

He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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Preparations for response

According to the president, the geographical scope of the response to Russian strikes has already been determined. The timing of the operations will be chosen to ensure a concrete result.

Read more: Zelenskyy on strike on SSU building in Kyiv: Drone was aimed directly at Poklad’s office, he was not injured

Background

  • It was previously reported that Russian occupiers struck the SSU building in central Kyiv during an attack involving jet-powered Shahed drones.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian occupiers’ strike. According to him, the drone was directed straight at the office of SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad in the building.

Watch more: Moment of Russian drone strike on SSU building in central Kyiv. VIDEO

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9697) Security Service of Ukraine (3936) Strikes on RF (1013) Oleksandr Poklad (11)
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