Zelenskyy after Russian attack on SSU building: Geography of response "in kind" to Russian strikes has been determined
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad on preparations for active operations in response to Russian strikes.
He reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Preparations for response
According to the president, the geographical scope of the response to Russian strikes has already been determined. The timing of the operations will be chosen to ensure a concrete result.
Background
- It was previously reported that Russian occupiers struck the SSU building in central Kyiv during an attack involving jet-powered Shahed drones.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian occupiers’ strike. According to him, the drone was directed straight at the office of SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad in the building.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password