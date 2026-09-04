Russian jet-powered drone strikes SSU building in Kyiv. Twelve people now known to have been injured, two in serious condition. PHOTOS (updated)

A series of explosions rang out in Kyiv during an air raid alert.

Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The Air Force reported that several jet-powered UAVs were moving towards Kyiv.

A series of explosions later rang out in the capital. The Kyiv City State Administration said that air defence systems were operating.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a fire had broken out in the Shevchenkivskyi district after a UAV fell onto the roof of a non-residential building.

According to the mayor, emergency personnel have already hospitalised one person injured in the UAV crash in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

According to media reports, a Russian drone struck the Security Service of Ukraine building in central Kyiv near the Zoloti Vorota metro station.

The owner of the "Zavertailo" chain said that the chain’s establishment near Saint Sophia Cathedral had been destroyed.

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Updated information

According to the mayor, as of 4:30 p.m., seven people were known to have been injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Six of them are receiving inpatient treatment at city hospitals.

Later, he reported that the fire in a non-residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district had been extinguished. A floor slab and the building’s exterior wall were destroyed.

Emergency services continue working at the scene.

Nine people have now been injured as a result of the drone crash in the district. Seven of them were hospitalised.

As of 6:00 p.m., 12 people have been reported injured in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district. Nine of them are receiving inpatient treatment at city hospitals. Two are in serious condition.

As a reminder, explosions rang out in Kyiv on September 4 amid the threat of jet-powered drones. It later became known that a fire had broken out in the capital’s Solomianskyi district.

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