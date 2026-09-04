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Fire broke out in Kyiv following drone attack. PHOTO
A fire broke out in one of Kyiv’s districts following a drone attack.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
The Air Force had warned of a drone moving towards the capital.
Explosions were subsequently heard in the capital.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there was a fire in the Solomianskyi district on the site of a non-residential development.
Emergency services are heading to the scene.
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