Fire broke out in Kyiv following drone attack. PHOTO

A fire broke out in one of Kyiv’s districts following a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The Air Force had warned of a drone moving towards the capital.

Explosions were subsequently heard in the capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there was a fire in the Solomianskyi district on the site of a non-residential development.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

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