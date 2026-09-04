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News Shelling of Kyiv
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Fire broke out in Kyiv following drone attack. PHOTO

A fire broke out in one of Kyiv’s districts following a drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The Air Force had warned of a drone moving towards the capital.

Explosions were subsequently heard in the capital.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that there was a fire in the Solomianskyi district on the site of a non-residential development.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Read more: 101 UAVs and 2 "Banderols" neutralized air defense forces: Russian Federation shot down 122 targets in total. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia attacked Kyiv on 4 September

Read more: Russian strikes on September 3 damaged 5 warehouses, 13 houses, and 14 cars in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

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