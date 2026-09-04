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News Shelling of the Kyiv region
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Russian strikes on September 3 damaged 5 warehouses, 13 houses, and 14 cars in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

On September 3, Russian occupiers damaged 34 facilities in four districts of the Kyiv region.

The RMA's press service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Specifically, 13 private homes, 14 vehicles, 5 company warehouses, and a place of worship.

The Fastiv district sustained the most damage: 8 private homes and 12 cars.

"In the Bucha district, two warehouses and a private home were damaged. In the Boryspil district, a warehouse and a place of worship were damaged. In the Brovary district, two warehouses, four private homes, and two cars were damaged," the Regional State Administration reported.

The police also released photos showing the damage caused by the strikes.

Наслідки ударів по Київщині: пошкоджено 5 складів
Наслідки ударів по Київщині: пошкоджено 5 складів
Наслідки ударів по Київщині: пошкоджено 5 складів

Read more: One of industrial enterprises is on fire in Brovary after Russian attack

What led up to this?

  • On the morning of September 4, Russian occupiers struck an industrial facility in Brovary.

Read more: Police officers Hryhorenko and Shmatko were killed whilst documenting previous strike in Dnipropetrovsk region

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Kyiv region (1123) shoot out (18696)
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