Police officers Hryhorenko and Shmatko were killed whilst documenting previous strike in Dnipropetrovsk region

Police officers Oleksandr Hryhorenko and Serhii Shmatko were killed in a Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the National Police press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

As part of an investigative and operational team, they travelled to the Pavlohrad district to document the aftermath of an enemy strike on the Bohdanivka community.

"Whilst they were carrying out their duties, the enemy launched a second drone strike. Police Captain Oleksandr Hryhorenko was killed instantly. Senior Police Lieutenant Serhii Shmatko sustained serious injuries. Doctors fought to save his life, but were unable to save the police officer. Another law enforcement officer sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.



We extend our sincere condolences to the families, loved ones, friends and colleagues of the fallen police officers. We share your grief and bow our heads in mourning," the police stated.

See more: Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia: one person injured, fires broke out. PHOTO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian forces attacked an area in the Bohdanivska community of the Pavlohrad district using a drone. Two police officers were killed in the strike.

Read more: One person has died and others have been injured in Odesa following morning attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO