101 UAVs and 2 "Banderols" neutralized air defense forces: Russian Federation shot down 122 targets in total. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupiers launched an air-to-ground missile, more than a hundred drones, and "Banderole" missiles at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did Russia use to attack?

Starting on the evening of September 3, Russian occupiers launched an Kh-31P guided air-to-ground missile from the Black Sea, 121 "Shahed"-type strike UAVs (about half of which were jet-powered), "Gerbera" drones, and "Parody"-type decoy drones, S8000 "Banderol" from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, the temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye – the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 103 enemy UAVs—including Shahed and Gerber models, other types of drones, and S8000 "Banderole" drones—in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

At the same time, enemy airstrikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 6 locations.

The enemy's attack is currently ongoing, and Russian UAVs are being detected in the airspace.

See more: Russia launched 163 UAVs, including jets, over Ukraine: 135 targets neutralized. INFOGRAPHICS