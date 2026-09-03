Russia launched 163 UAVs, including jets, over Ukraine: 135 targets neutralized. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of September 3, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 163 drones and "Banderols."
This is mentioned in the Air Force's report, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
Indeed, the Russians launched "Shahed"-type drones (about half of which were jet-powered), S8000 "Banderole" drones, "Gerbera" drones, and decoy drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Air Defense Operations
As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 135 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, and other types of drones.
At the same time, strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 4 locations.
The enemy’s attack continues, and Russian drones are being detected in the airspace.
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