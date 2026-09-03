Russia launched 163 UAVs, including jets, over Ukraine: 135 targets neutralized. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of September 3, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 163 drones and "Banderols."

This is mentioned in the Air Force's report, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the attack

Indeed, the Russians launched "Shahed"-type drones (about half of which were jet-powered), S8000 "Banderole" drones, "Gerbera" drones, and decoy drones from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye—the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Watch more: MiG-29 pilots destroy base used by Russian drone operators. VIDEO

Air Defense Operations

As of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 135 enemy UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerber drones, and other types of drones.

At the same time, strikes were recorded at 15 locations, and debris from downed targets was found at 4 locations.



The enemy’s attack continues, and Russian drones are being detected in the airspace.

See more: Russia launched two ballistic missiles, two guided air missiles and 174 UAVs: air defense neutralized 141 targets. INFOGRAPHICS