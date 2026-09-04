Zelenskyy on strike on SSU building in Kyiv: Drone was aimed directly at Poklad’s office, he was not injured
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian occupiers’ strike on the SSU building in Kyiv.
The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"I spoke with SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad. Unfortunately, a Russian drone struck the SSU’s central building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, opposite Saint Sophia Cathedral. All emergency services are at the scene.
"Everyone affected will receive the necessary assistance. The drone was aimed directly at the office of the SSU chief in this building. I instructed Poklad to respond to the Russians appropriately, forcefully, and, if possible, in kind once everything is ready. Our military will support this response. Glory to Ukraine!" he noted.
Background
- It was reported earlier that during an attack involving jet-powered Shahed drones, Russian occupiers struck the SSU building in central Kyiv.
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