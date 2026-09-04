ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
15687 visitors online
News Strike on SSU building in Kyiv
5 167 60

Zelenskyy on strike on SSU building in Kyiv: Drone was aimed directly at Poklad’s office, he was not injured

Zelenskyy orders response after drone strike on SSU building

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian occupiers’ strike on the SSU building in Kyiv.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"I spoke with SSU chief Oleksandr Poklad. Unfortunately, a Russian drone struck the SSU’s central building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, opposite Saint Sophia Cathedral. All emergency services are at the scene.

"Everyone affected will receive the necessary assistance. The drone was aimed directly at the office of the SSU chief in this building. I instructed Poklad to respond to the Russians appropriately, forcefully, and, if possible, in kind once everything is ready. Our military will support this response. Glory to Ukraine!" he noted.

Read more: Deputy heads of DIU and SSU responsible for conflict will be dismissed, Zelenskyy says

Background

  • It was reported earlier that during an attack involving jet-powered Shahed drones, Russian occupiers struck the SSU building in central Kyiv.

Read more: Leaders of SSU and DIU attended meeting of Verkhovna Rada Committee. Precedent must be resolved, - Friz

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9697) Security Service of Ukraine (3936) Oleksandr Poklad (11)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 