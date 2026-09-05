Witkoff and Kushner are taking proposal to Kyiv and Moscow to end war in Ukraine, - Trump
US President Donald Trump has stated that his special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will present proposals to end the war in Ukraine during their visit to Moscow and Kyiv this weekend.
He made this statement during a briefing, according to Censor.NET.
On the peace plan
The US President was asked whether his representatives would be bringing new proposals during their upcoming visits.
"No, they are bringing a proposal to end the war. After all, I have ended eight wars… and haven’t received a single award for it. Did I get the Nobel [Peace] Prize? No. I’ve sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — two brilliant negotiators. They’ll do a brilliant job," Trump replied.
He attributed the failure to end Russia’s war against Ukraine to the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "hate each other".
On Putin
Trump also denied that Russia was planning to attack NATO territory. A journalist asked the US president whether the discovery of a drone at Leipzig Airport in Germany could be considered an attack on Alliance territory.
Trump replied that he "knows Putin well" and is in contact with him, so he does not believe the Russian dictator is planning to attack NATO countries.
- As a reminder, US President Donald Trump’s special envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner —are travelling to Moscow and Kyiv on 5–6 September. They will meet with the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. This has also been confirmed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
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