Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed Ukraine’s defence needs and preparations for meetings with Trump’s representatives
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
The president reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Meetings in the coming days could be useful
Zelenskyy briefed Rutte on Russian strikes, Ukraine’s defence needs and preparations for meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump.
"Mark and I share the view that progress in diplomacy is necessary and that meetings in the coming days could be useful," the president said.
Other issues
Zelenskyy also thanked the partners for "recognising our need to cover the defence funding shortfall."
"We are working on this. Mark told me about his communications regarding contributions to the PURL programme and the missiles Ukraine needs for its Patriot systems. Thank you for your support!" he added.
Background
- On 3 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had tentative dates for a visit by US President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
- On 4 September, it emerged that US presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were discussing alternative plans for their trip to Kyiv on 5–6 September. Witkoff is reportedly apprehensive about the visit because of threats and intimidation from Russia.
- Meanwhile, media outlets report that US presidential special envoys Witkoff and Kushner will first arrive in Moscow and then travel to Kyiv on 6 September.
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