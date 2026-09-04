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News Witkoff’s visit to Ukraine
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Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed Ukraine’s defence needs and preparations for meetings with Trump’s representatives

Zelenskyy briefs Rutte on Russian strikes and US envoy talks
Photo: Офіс Президента

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The president reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Meetings in the coming days could be useful

Zelenskyy briefed Rutte on Russian strikes, Ukraine’s defence needs and preparations for meetings with representatives of US President Donald Trump.

"Mark and I share the view that progress in diplomacy is necessary and that meetings in the coming days could be useful," the president said.

Read more: Stubb discussed Witkoff and Kushner’s upcoming visit to Kyiv with Zelenskyy

Other issues

Zelenskyy also thanked the partners for "recognising our need to cover the defence funding shortfall."

"We are working on this. Mark told me about his communications regarding contributions to the PURL programme and the missiles Ukraine needs for its Patriot systems. Thank you for your support!" he added.

Read more: Witkoff and Kushner to arrive first in Moscow, then in Kyiv on September 6 – media

Background

  • On 3 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had tentative dates for a visit by US President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
  • On 4 September, it emerged that US presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were discussing alternative plans for their trip to Kyiv on 5–6 September. Witkoff is reportedly apprehensive about the visit because of threats and intimidation from Russia.
  • Meanwhile, media outlets report that US presidential special envoys Witkoff and Kushner will first arrive in Moscow and then travel to Kyiv on 6 September.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9697) Mark Rutte (371)
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