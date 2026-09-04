75% of missiles for Patriot systems and 90% of air defence munitions: NATO confirms PURL continues after Trump’s statements

US weapons supplied to Ukraine under the PURL initiative and financed by NATO allies and partners continue to arrive. The Alliance confirmed that deliveries are ongoing despite statements by US President Donald Trump about a temporary suspension of ammunition exports.

The Alliance’s press service told Radio Liberty this, according to Censor.NET.

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"PURL provides Ukraine with critical US weapons funded by NATO allies and partners. Equipment supplied under PURL continues to arrive in Ukraine," an Alliance representative said.

NATO added that since the initiative was launched in July 2025, PURL has provided about 75% of all missiles for Ukraine’s Patriot batteries and 90% of the munitions used by other air defence systems.

Read more: NATO Military Committee to discuss assistance to Ukraine on 18–19 September

On 3 September, US President Donald Trump indicated in a Truth Social post that the United States was not currently exporting ammunition.

"We are building up our stockpiles and preparing for any possible circumstances. We are keeping them for ourselves, for the United States, instead of selling them to others, but sales to allies will resume soon," Trump stressed.

Read more: Drone shot down over Romania most likely of Russian origin, - NATO

Asked by Radio Liberty how this statement should be interpreted, NATO replied that it does not comment on statements by officials of allied countries. The US Mission to NATO did not respond to a request for comment.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn declined to disclose details regarding weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

"For obvious reasons, we do not disclose the quantities, delivery times, or routes of missiles supplied to Ukraine. We say that there are not enough of them, and everyone can see this for themselves when the relevant strikes occur. In this respect, nothing has changed. As for what exactly the American president means, it is better to ask America," Lytvyn told Radio Liberty.

Background

On 30 April, Trump claimed that financial aid to Ukraine during Joe Biden’s presidency was one of the reasons the Russian-Ukrainian war was continuing.

US Vice President JD Vance is proud that the United States has stopped funding Ukraine.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth again stated that former President Joe Biden’s administration had "irresponsibly" provided Ukraine with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in military aid, leading to an escalation of the war. According to him, this is precisely why Donald Trump insists on peace between the two countries.

Since 2022, the United States has spent a total of $187 billion on military, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine, replenishing its own weapons stockpiles, intelligence activities and assistance to allies in Europe.

US weapons for Ukraine under Biden