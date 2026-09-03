Trump: Biden gave Ukraine far more munitions for free than US used in Iran

US President Donald Trump said that the United States has virtually unlimited amounts of mid- to high-grade ammunition and accused the administration of his predecessor, Joe Biden, of providing aid to Ukraine and NATO free of charge.

He wrote this on the Truth Social platform, Censor.NET reports.

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Ammunition production and stockpiles

According to Trump, the United States is currently producing munitions at "levels never seen before" and stockpiling them in preparation for any possible contingency.

Trump noted that the munitions are currently being retained for the country’s own needs rather than sold to other countries, but that sales to allies will soon resume.

Read more: Trump: Ukraine and Russia must end this "stupid war", there is "tremendous animosity" between them

Aid to Ukraine under Biden administration

The US president also recalled that the previous administration of Joe Biden gave Ukraine far more munitions "at no cost to them, whatsoever" than the United States used during its military operation in Iran.

"Hundreds of Billions of Dollars was given to Ukraine and NATO, free of charge, that Europe would have paid for — If they were only asked, but we will be asking for that money, though somewhat belatedly!" Trump added.

Read more: Trump on CIA Director Ratcliffe’s visit to Russia: US wants peace in Ukraine; perhaps "something will come of it"

Background

On 30 April, Trump claimed that financial aid to Ukraine during Joe Biden’s presidency was one of the reasons why the Russian-Ukrainian war was continuing.

US Vice President JD Vance takes pride in the fact that the United States stopped funding Ukraine.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth again stated that former President Joe Biden’s administration "recklessly" provided Ukraine with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in military aid, which led to an escalation of the war. This is why Donald Trump is insisting on peace between the two countries.

As a reminder, since 2022, the United States has spent a total of $187 billion on military, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine, replenishing its own weapons stockpiles, intelligence activities and assistance to allies in Europe.

US weapons for Ukraine under Biden

According to Pentagon data, the previous administration provided Kyiv with $33.8 billion worth of weapons from Department of Defense stockpiles and another $33.2 billion in funding to purchase weapons directly from US defence companies.

Following the most recent delivery of weapons from Pentagon stockpiles on 9 January 2025, $3.85 billion in congressionally approved funding remains unused for further drawdowns of existing weapons for Ukraine.

Read more: Lula da Silva suggested that Trump convene UN Security Council regarding war in Ukraine