Trump on CIA Director Ratcliffe’s visit to Russia: US wants peace in Ukraine; perhaps "something will come of it"

US President Donald Trump has stated that CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s visit to Russia could yield "certain results", as Washington is doing everything in its power to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

He said this in an interview with radio presenter Glenn Beck, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Trump has denied the rumours

The presenter asked Trump to clarify the situation in light of rumours which he described as "simply crazy" — in particular, that the Russian dictator Putin was allegedly planning to test NATO’s resolve, a possible strike on Britain, or that the CIA director had come to issue a warning regarding sanctions against Iran.

Read more: South Korea cuts military exercises with US, as Trump plans meeting with Kim Jong-un - Yonhap News

Trump’s response

When asked why the director of the CIA had flown out in the middle of the night to meet with the Russians, Trump replied that none of these accounts was true.

"None of that," said the US President, adding that it was a "semi-routine visit".

"I don’t want to disappoint anyone. We would like to see the war in Ukraine end as soon as possible. This war would never have started, Glenn, if I had been president," Trump said.

The US leader also described Ratcliffe as a "fantastic bloke" who heads the CIA, and noted that he was in Moscow for reasons other than those the presenter had asked about — although, according to Trump, "maybe something will come of it". He added that the US is working hard to bring the war in Ukraine to an end, and, in his view, both sides in the conflict currently want peace.

What led up to it?