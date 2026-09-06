Occupiers hit critical, transport and civilian infrastructure in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions: there are deaths, over 20 people injured

Over the past 24 hours, Russian attacks in southern Ukraine have targeted, in particular, the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the RMA.

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Shelling of the Kherson Region

According to data from Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, as a result of Russian aggression in the region, two people were killed, and another 20 were injured, including two children.

Over the past 24 hours, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Urozhayne, Novoraysk, Pravdyne, Nadiyivka, Zorivka, Lymants, Dniprovske, Chornobaivka, Sadove, Novodmytrivka, Molodizhne, Stepanivka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Osokorivka, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Milove, Mykhailivka, Novokayri, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamianka, Oleksandrivka, Ponyativka, Tokarivka, and the city of Kherson.

Russian forces targeted critical, transportation, and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s towns and villages; in particular, they damaged four high-rise buildings and seven private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a cell tower, a utility building, and a gas pipeline.

Attacks on the Mykolaiv region

As reported by Heorhii Reshetilov, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, the enemy attacked the region yesterday and today with "Shahed"-type strike UAVs. The attack targeted transportation and civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the attack in the Halytsynivska community, the driver was killed . A truck was damaged, and a fire broke out.

. A truck was damaged, and a fire broke out. In addition, two apartment buildings, eight trucks, and two trolleybuses were damaged in Mykolaiv. There were no casualties.

Yesterday afternoon, in the Mykolaiv district, the enemy launched artillery strikes on the Kutsurub district. There were no casualties.

Read more: Family with two children injured in Russian strike on apartment building in Kherson